Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of COP opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

