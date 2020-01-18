Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Welbilt by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Welbilt, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

