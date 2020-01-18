Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,838,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,582,000 after purchasing an additional 230,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $184.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $136.40 and a twelve month high of $184.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4502 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

