Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.64, approximately 308,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 280,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Titan International alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $229.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.27.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Titan International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.