Ties.DB Trading 49.7% Lower Over Last Week (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 46.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $290,398.00 and $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB’s genesis date was August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

