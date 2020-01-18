Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,960 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $77.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

