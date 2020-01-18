Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2,585.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

Shares of MTN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.44. 521,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,601. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.85 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.25%.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

