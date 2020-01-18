Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $92.00 at SunTrust Banks

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of THO remained flat at $$81.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 727,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.97. Thor Industries has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other Thor Industries news, insider Robert W. Martin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

