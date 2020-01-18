Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $10.07 million and $782,383.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

