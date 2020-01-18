TheStreet Upgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to B

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.97. 320,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,051. The firm has a market cap of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

