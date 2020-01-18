The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,262,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,280,818. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.15.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

