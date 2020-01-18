Thar Token (THAR) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Thar Token has a market capitalization of $94,333.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thar Token has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Thar Token token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00041094 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005071 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000612 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 752,223 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com . Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thar Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

