Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTPH shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. G.Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Gabelli raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TTPH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 804.43%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 103,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.