Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. 179,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $90.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $1,398,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,039.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTEK. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

