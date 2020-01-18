Tether Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and $48.35 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Liqui, CoinEx and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.03211103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00202040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,791,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,637,028,246 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDCM, DragonEX, Iquant, Trade By Trade, CoinTiger, Poloniex, DigiFinex, OKEx, TOPBTC, Bitfinex, Bibox, BigONE, C2CX, CoinBene, FCoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, UEX, ABCC, BitMart, Kraken, Instant Bitex, B2BX, ZB.COM, IDAX, QBTC, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, TDAX, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Sistemkoin, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, Kryptono, BitForex, Gate.io, Huobi, BtcTurk, EXX, Exmo, Upbit, Coinut, MBAex, CoinEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.