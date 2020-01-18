Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 238.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.6% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock valued at $33,791,753 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $510.50 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $547.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.78.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.