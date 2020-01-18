Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.74.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

