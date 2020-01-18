Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Terra Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:TRTC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.23. Terra Tech shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 2,671,867 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Terra Tech had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.52%.

In related news, Director Alan David Gladstone bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terra Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in three segments: Herbs and Produce Products; Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production; and Real Estate and Construction. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs and leafy greens products.

