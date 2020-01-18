TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.08

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 290607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.54%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

