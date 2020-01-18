Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TELL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:TELL traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,702. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.85. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.35.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 602.3% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 1,591,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,054 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 47.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,445,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 465,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,446,000 after acquiring an additional 455,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter worth about $3,056,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 37.5% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 282,506 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

