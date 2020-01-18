Tellor Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Tellor has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $98,935.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00029751 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 832,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 744,436 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.