Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

TLRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TLRA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 722,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Telaria has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $521.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Telaria by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Telaria by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 75,950 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,739,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Telaria by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telaria by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 697,801 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

