Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.71.

TDOC traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $95.60. 1,229,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,103. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.55. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $163,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,311. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,466 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,876 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 42,057 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

