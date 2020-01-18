TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Receives $18.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

TEGNA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 2,640,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,833. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 141,183 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $8,711,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 28.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

