TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.83

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $5.96. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 72.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

