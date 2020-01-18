Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.90.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at about $926,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 751,444 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

