Target (NYSE:TGT) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $150.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.19.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,013,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. Target has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

