Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives $39.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Talos Energy has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.85 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Talos Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

