Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Talend has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.62 and a beta of -0.11.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Talend by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Talend by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 410,089 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,964,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Talend by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 251,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Talend by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 997,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

