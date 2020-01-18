Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Analysts

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THOR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Synthorx stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 304,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.32. Synthorx has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $71.90.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 156.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthorx in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

