Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SYNT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.93) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 405 ($5.33).

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 324 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. Synthomer has a 1 year low of GBX 208.02 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 319.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

