Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $74.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.
Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
Syneos Health Company Profile
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.