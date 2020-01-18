Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) PT Raised to $74.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYNH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

