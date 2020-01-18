Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.94

Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 14844205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYMC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Get Symantec alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Symantec news, EVP Samir Kapuria sold 9,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $223,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Symantec by 319.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 2,301.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 126.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Symantec by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Symantec by 31.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC)

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.