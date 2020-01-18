S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SANW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

S&W Seed stock remained flat at $$2.28 during midday trading on Thursday. 7,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,208. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. As a group, analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

