SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $22.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on shares of SVMK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $28,390.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $274,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,126 shares of company stock worth $4,399,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SVMK in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SVMK by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter valued at $189,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. SVMK has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

