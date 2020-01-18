Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

COP opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

