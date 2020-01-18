Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 450,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

