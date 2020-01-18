Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.
SGRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. 450,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Surgery Partners Company Profile
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.