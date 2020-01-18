Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.47

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $12.89. Superior Plus shares last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 309,328 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 113.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.47.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$448.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$520.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 637.17%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

