Super League Gaming’s (SLGG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ:SLGG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 30,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,467. Super League Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 20.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.