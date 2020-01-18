SunTrust Banks Lowers Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Hold

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.29.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 73.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,818,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 188.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,574,000 after purchasing an additional 933,401 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,717,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,326,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.