Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin Sells 13,387 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 13,387 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $207,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, January 16th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $407,713.83.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $222,015.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50.

RUN stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after acquiring an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 716,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sunrun by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 432,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

