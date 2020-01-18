SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 5%

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.92, approximately 200,738 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 232,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get SunOpta alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $268.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.87.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.16%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Chris Whitehair acquired 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $99,595.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,717.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Huckins acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 332,822 shares of company stock worth $782,546. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in SunOpta by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 109,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.