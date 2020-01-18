Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.32, 216,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 194,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $6,289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $488,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $225,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $4,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $1,524,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

