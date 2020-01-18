SunContract Market Cap Reaches $3.13 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. SunContract has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $377,813.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.82 or 0.02920512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00203961 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00136625 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, YoBit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

