Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Argus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 101.6% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 28,635,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,797,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,097,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,535,000 after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,580,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,469,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,695,000 after acquiring an additional 617,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

