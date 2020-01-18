Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Trading Up 3.7%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMMCF shares. Desjardins started coverage on Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

