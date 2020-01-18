Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €16.50 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.50 ($18.02).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €14.81 ($17.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22. Suedzucker has a 12-month low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 12-month high of €16.52 ($19.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.41.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.