Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $1.76 million and $3,134.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Binance, Tidex, COSS, BiteBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

