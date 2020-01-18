Stratis Market Capitalization Reaches $33.65 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00003775 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, SouthXchange, Crex24 and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007915 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00024716 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,646,674 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Crex24, Coinrail, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

