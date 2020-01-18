Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE:T opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

